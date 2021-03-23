ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $9.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,281,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.58. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

