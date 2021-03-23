ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,538. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,775.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

