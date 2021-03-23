ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 2.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 822,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,079. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.