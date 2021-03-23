ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.