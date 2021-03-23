ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 11,550 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up about 1.5% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 626,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

