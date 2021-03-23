ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 4.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $13.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.43. The company had a trading volume of 711,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,980. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.87 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $7,321,028. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

