ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 19,598 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

