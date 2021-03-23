ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 25,078 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 1.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Mplx stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 3,796,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,633. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.