ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 28,413 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. Forterra accounts for approximately 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Forterra worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 602,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

