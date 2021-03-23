ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.59. 1,913,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,025. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.12.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.