Electrum Dark Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $15,090.88 and $165.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

