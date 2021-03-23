Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Lifesci Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

ELDN stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

