Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

