Emerson Point Capital LP Acquires 23,345 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 5.9% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $482.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $240.16 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.