Emerson Point Capital LP Acquires Shares of 146,894 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Emerson Point Capital LP bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,051,000. Bill.com accounts for 3.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 338.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 493,938 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,536 shares of company stock worth $27,625,145. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. 14,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,331. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

