Emerson Point Capital LP Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emerson Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 382.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,753 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 4.5% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $168.89. 124,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

