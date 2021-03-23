Emerson Point Capital LP Cuts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Emerson Point Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for approximately 0.7% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP owned 0.05% of Alteryx worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Shares of AYX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.99. 9,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,116. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -314.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $14,544,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

