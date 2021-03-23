Emerson Point Capital LP Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Emerson Point Capital LP raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 420.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.6% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $23.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,208.30. 11,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,092. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,253.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,020.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

