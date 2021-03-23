Emerson Point Capital LP Has $13.86 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Emerson Point Capital LP raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 411.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for 2.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP owned 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,012 shares of company stock valued at $51,017,685. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Shares of COUP traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.73. 38,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.16 and a 200-day moving average of $310.55. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.