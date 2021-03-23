Emerson Point Capital LP Has $24.84 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Emerson Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 136.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 4.1% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Square were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $224.51. 110,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

