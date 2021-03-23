Emerson Point Capital LP Has $34.58 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 5.7% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Etsy worth $34,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

