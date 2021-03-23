Emerson Point Capital LP Has $34.88 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Emerson Point Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,122 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up about 5.8% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ferrari worth $34,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.88. 7,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,928. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

