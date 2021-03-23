Emerson Point Capital LP Has $52.81 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Emerson Point Capital LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 8.7% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $52,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,265,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,912. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

