Emerson Point Capital LP Invests $5.93 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Emerson Point Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. Airbnb comprises 1.0% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.46. 70,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,448. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

