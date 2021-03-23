Emerson Point Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 5.0% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.21.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $24.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,468.64. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,459.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,359.86. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $551.21 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

