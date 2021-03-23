Emerson Point Capital LP Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,000. Okta accounts for about 2.8% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.13. 22,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

