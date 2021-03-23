Emerson Point Capital LP Purchases 150,235 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Emerson Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 1.7% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $115,673,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $81,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $33,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 322,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,797,420. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

