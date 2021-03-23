Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 10,937 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $12.14 on Tuesday, reaching $464.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.78 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

