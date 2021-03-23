Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 24,163 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerson Point Capital LP cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 4.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.38% of Planet Fitness worth $25,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,093. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

