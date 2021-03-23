Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 5,926 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 3.4% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $15.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $652.65. 32,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.21. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

