Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group makes up about 0.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of ECPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

