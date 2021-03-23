Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Encore Wire worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

