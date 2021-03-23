Endor Protocol Trading Up 80.9% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $78.47 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

