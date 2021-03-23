Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $2.76 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $107.86 million and $3.74 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00243738 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.19 or 0.03104993 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,132,770 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

