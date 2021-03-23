Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Energo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

