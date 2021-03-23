Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

UUUU stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $830.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

