Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 160,526 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 460.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 251,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

