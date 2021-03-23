Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,957 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.11. 174,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

