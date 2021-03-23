Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 84,305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

