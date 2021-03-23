Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 84,800 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 412.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

