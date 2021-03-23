Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barr E S & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 84,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.31.

Accenture stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.23. 21,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average is $245.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,744. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.