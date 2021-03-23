Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 277.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,089 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $691,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,057. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

