Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 333.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 60.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 58.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 57,359 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $125.99. 80,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,933. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.