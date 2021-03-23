Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 52,646 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 227.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,646 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 844,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

