Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 57,237 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,076.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,553 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the period. VMware makes up 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $146.77. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,004. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.