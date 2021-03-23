Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 78,925 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

