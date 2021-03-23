Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $151.71. 32,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

