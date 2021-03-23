Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,000. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $735.45. 7,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,779. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 253.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $153.50 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $793.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.47.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,937 shares of company stock valued at $195,101,746. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.