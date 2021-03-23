Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 111,286 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 318,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,801. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

