Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 53,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,421. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

